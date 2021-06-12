Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KIGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

KIGRY opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

