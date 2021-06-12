Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,555,267 shares.The stock last traded at $37.10 and had previously closed at $39.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

