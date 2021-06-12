Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,555,267 shares.The stock last traded at $37.10 and had previously closed at $39.85.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
