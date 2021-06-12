Kineko Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $34,181.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.33 or 0.01176286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.84 or 0.99901914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,758,528 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

