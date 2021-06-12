KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001750 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $8,999.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00058467 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00172960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00197006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.51 or 0.01148942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,533.03 or 0.99450433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,016,865 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars.

