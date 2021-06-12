KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $24.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 342.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 813,563 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 5,375,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.