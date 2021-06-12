KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $21.94. 5,375,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

