Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

