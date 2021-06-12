Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 56,503 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,503 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

