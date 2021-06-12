Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

