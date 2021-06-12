Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

