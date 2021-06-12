Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,379 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

