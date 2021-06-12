Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €13.03 ($15.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -127.45. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of €13.08 ($15.39). The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

