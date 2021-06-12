KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. 86 Research raised KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of BEKE traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion and a PE ratio of 324.20. KE has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

