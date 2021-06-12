KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $18.06. 1,462,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,521. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

