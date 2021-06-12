Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKAYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TKAYY stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

