Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

