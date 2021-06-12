Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,175 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

ABC stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.