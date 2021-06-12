Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 282,424 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Golden Ocean Group worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,392,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,746 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of GOGL opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

GOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.