Juggernaut Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $41.30 million and $2.13 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

