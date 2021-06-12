JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 328,686 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328,686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.23% of Entergy worth $645,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,041 shares of company stock worth $3,256,149. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

