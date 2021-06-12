JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

