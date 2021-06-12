JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Shares of SCMWY opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
