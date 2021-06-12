JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

