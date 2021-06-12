JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,609,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,212,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $611,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

