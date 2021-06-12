JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 490

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.99. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

