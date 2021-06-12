JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 490

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.99. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

