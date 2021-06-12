JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $46.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

ASO stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

