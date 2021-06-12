JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $46.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.
ASO stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77.
In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
