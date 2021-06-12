JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 241,039 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $716,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.