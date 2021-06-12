JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,117,434 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $533,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

WELL opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

