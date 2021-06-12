JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €26.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.34 ($25.11).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €24.54 ($28.87) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.77. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

