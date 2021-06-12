Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 485,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

