Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.94.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 111,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

