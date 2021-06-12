John James Sullivan Sells 5,192 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90.

On Thursday, May 6th, John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90.

On Monday, April 5th, John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00.

MLAB stock opened at $264.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.57.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

