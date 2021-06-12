John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 311.1% in May

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BTO stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.99. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

