John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 311.1% in May

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BTO stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.99. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
