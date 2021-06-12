JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

JOAN stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $682.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

