JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $19,100.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 297,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 675,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

