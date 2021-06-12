Jessie J. Knight, Jr. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

