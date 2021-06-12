Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JRVMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 352,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,182. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Jervois Mining alerts:

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.