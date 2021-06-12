Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will earn $5.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

ZIM stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $77,436,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

