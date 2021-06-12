JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 1.1% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $123,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. 11,387,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.