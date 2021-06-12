Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Japan Airport Terminal stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Japan Airport Terminal has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51.
About Japan Airport Terminal
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.