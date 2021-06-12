Jabodon PT Co. Acquires 4,573 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jabodon PT Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 996.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 9.4% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 77,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $239,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,503.35 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,293.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

