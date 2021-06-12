IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IWGFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWGFF stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02. IWG has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.