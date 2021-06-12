Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,275. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITMR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

