iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $380,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 60,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,604,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. 1,078,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

