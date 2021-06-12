iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.89% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $579,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4,066.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

