iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $55.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

