iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 214.7% from the May 13th total of 838,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

ACWX stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.33.

