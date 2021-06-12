iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 331.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,184,000.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $54.91 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55.

