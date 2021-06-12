iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, an increase of 260.8% from the May 13th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,489,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $62.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

