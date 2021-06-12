IQeon Price Reaches $2.03 on Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $11.13 million and $762,506.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQeon has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00759273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00084447 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.