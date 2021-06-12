IQeon (IQN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $762,506.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00005647 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $762,506.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00759273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00084447 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.